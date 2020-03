, by Shetland Times , in News

A man has been remanded in custody ready to face trial on a drug charge.

Ebrahim Abdullah Hassan pleaded not guilty to a charge of supplying heroin.

The 57-year-old, whose address was given as Grampian Prison, appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday morning for his trial diet.

The charge allegedly took place on or between 1st May and 23rd October 2019.

Hassan was remanded in custody and will face trial on 30th March.