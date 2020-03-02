Sandwick dogs appearing at Crufts in rally team

Sandwick resident Sally Sanford will be appearing at the Crufts dog show this week as part of the Scottish rally team with her Nova Scotia duck tolling retrievers Zee Zee and Lace.

There are six competitors in the team and Ms Sandford is due to compete in levels five and six at the world-famous show at the NEC in Birmingham on Thursday.

Ms Sanford said rally was the latest sport to be recognised by the Kennel Club – it was great fun and accessible to all.

Each dog and handler worked together as a team, navigating a course of 10-15 exercises. Each course was different and there were over 100 exercises in rally, including stationery tasks, recalls, jumps, retrieves and cone weaves.

The inter-regional rally competition takes place at Crufts each year between seven teams – Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and four English regions.

Ms Sanford said: “This will be Zee Zee’s second appearance at Crufts, and it’s an honour again. She won the toller breed rally league in 2019 after competing at eight shows during the year, moving up from L3 to L5 & 6.

“Zee Zee also enjoys parkour, hoopers and trick training. She was born deaf and we work together with signals and watch each other for information.

“This will be the fourth time that Lace and I have had the privilege to compete at Crufts in L6. She is a wonderful ambassador for the breed – qualified for the beauty show as well as working on the rally team. Lace also has fun with trick training, parkour and hoopers.”