LISTEN: Fishermen’s Mission man Aubrey adds voice to ferry safety announcements

A familiar voice will soon be heard making tannoy announcements on NorthLink’s two passenger ferries after the operator linked up with the Fishermen’s Mission in Shetland.

To coincide with the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 Serco NorthLink invited representatives of the Fishermen’s Mission charity to record onboard safety messages.

Aubrey Jamieson, of Shetland Fishermen’s Mission, is one of the narrators of the bulletin that will be heard on both the Hrossey and Hjaltland. He was joined by NorthLink Ferries service manager Jane Leask and John Johnston from BBC Radio Shetland.

On MV Hamnavoe, the safety announcement was recorded by retired fisherman Frank Sinclair and David Sinclair, Mission area officer for Orkney, NorthLink marketing officer Cheryl Kelday and e-marketing manager Magnus Dixon.

Mr Dixon said: “The charity does a fantastic job in supporting fishermen and their families in times of need and we’re very pleased to work with the organisation whilst also giving our passengers a glimpse into the work that it does.”

Fishermen’s Mission donation tins can be found on the ferries. Click on the panel below to hear the new announcement.