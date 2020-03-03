3rd March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

LISTEN: Fishermen’s Mission man Aubrey adds voice to ferry safety announcements

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, News, ST Online

A  familiar voice will soon be heard making tannoy announcements on NorthLink’s two passenger ferries after the operator linked up with the Fishermen’s Mission in Shetland.

Aubrey Jamieson of the Fishermen’s Mission (front) records the ferry announcement with BBC Radio Shetland’s John Johnston and NorthLink Ferries service manager Jane Leask.

To coincide with the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 Serco NorthLink invited representatives of the Fishermen’s Mission charity to record onboard safety messages.

Aubrey Jamieson, of Shetland Fishermen’s Mission, is one of the narrators of the bulletin that will be heard on both the Hrossey and Hjaltland. He was joined by NorthLink Ferries service manager Jane Leask and John Johnston from BBC Radio Shetland.

On MV Hamnavoe, the safety announcement was recorded by retired fisherman Frank Sinclair and David Sinclair, Mission area officer for Orkney, NorthLink marketing officer Cheryl Kelday and e-marketing manager Magnus Dixon.

Mr Dixon said: “The charity does a fantastic job in supporting fishermen and their families in times of need and we’re very pleased to work with the organisation whilst also giving our passengers a glimpse into the work that it does.”

Fishermen’s Mission donation tins can be found on the ferries. Click on the panel below to hear the new announcement.

Tags:
Fishermen's Mission
NorthLink Ferries
Year of Coasts and Waters

More articles about Fishermen's Mission, NorthLink Ferries and Year of Coasts and Waters

Expected bad weather will disrupt first ferries of 2020
Expected bad weather will disrupt first ferries of 2020
31/12/2019
Ferry fares ‘crippling’ locals, meeting told
Ferry fares ‘crippling’ locals, meeting told
13/06/2019
NorthLink does its bit towards cutting plastic waste
NorthLink does its bit towards cutting plastic waste
29/04/2019
Auctioneers’ praise for NorthLink Ferries
Auctioneers’ praise for NorthLink Ferries
16/04/2019
Hrossey to leave Lerwick two hours early because of weather
Hrossey to leave Lerwick two hours early because of weather
29/11/2018
Ferries cancelled
Ferries cancelled
27/11/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top