Recreational trust to ‘consider’ possibility of opening Clickimin over Christmas period

Shetland Recreational Trust has agreed to “investigate” the possibility of opening the Clickimin over the Christmas and New Year period.

However, no changes are likely to be made this year, as the holidays and budget for 2020/21 have already been agreed and any “variation” would have a “significant impact”.

Trust chairman Bryan Leask wrote to last night’s meeting of Lerwick Community Council.

It came after criticism was levelled at the trust over its two week shutdown of the leisure centre over the festive period.

Clickimin manager Robert Geddes subsequently wrote to the community council explaining that the closure “works as far as they are concerned,” adding opening hours were set by the board of SRT and not Clickimin staff.

Clerk of the community council Frances Valente contacted the board in February to ask if the opening times for this year could be re-examined.

In his reply, Mr Leask states: “Trustees discussed your request at the Shetland Recreational Trust meeting held on 19th February 2020, however, it should be noted that as the 2020/2021 public holidays and annual budget have already been agreed by SRT trustees any variation to this would have a significant financial impact on the trust.

“It was agreed that trustees would consider your request in the future and investigate the impact of opening the Clickimin Leisure Complex over the festive period.”