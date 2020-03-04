Scatsta Airport to close

Scatsta Airport is to close in the summer with the loss of up to 50 jobs.

The North Mainland airport which serves the offshore sector will have closed its doors by the end of June.

It comes as Bristow Helicopters faces the loss of its offshore contract from the airport.

The new deal has been awarded to Babcock, which is using Loganair instead of the current fixed-wing operator Eastern Airways.

Flights are due to start operating from Sumburgh Airport from 1st July.

Sources confirmed to this newspaper that staff were told this afternoon with senior company officials due to visit later in the week.



The Shetland Times has sought responses from the firms involved but is yet to receive any replies.

• More to follow.