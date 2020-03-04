5th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Scatsta Airport to close

Scatsta Airport to close
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

Scatsta Airport is to close in the summer with the loss of up to 50 jobs.

The North Mainland airport which serves the offshore sector will have closed its doors by the end of June.

It comes as Bristow Helicopters faces the loss of its offshore contract from the airport.

The new deal has been awarded to Babcock, which is using Loganair instead of the current fixed-wing operator Eastern Airways.

Flights are due to start operating from Sumburgh Airport from 1st July.

Sources confirmed to this newspaper that staff were told this afternoon with senior company officials due to visit later in the week.

The Shetland Times has sought responses from the firms involved but is yet to receive any replies.

• More to follow.

Tags:
Scatsta Airport

More articles about Scatsta Airport

SIC acquires Slap in £17.5 million deal
SIC acquires Slap in £17.5 million deal
23/10/2018
Full emergency at Scatsta Airport
Full emergency at Scatsta Airport
29/01/2018
Bristow to cut eight pilot jobs
Bristow to cut eight pilot jobs
10/10/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top