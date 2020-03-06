6th March 2020
Bristow voice disappointment over Scatsta closure

Bristow Helicopters says it will provide support to its employees following the shock news this week that Scatsta Airport will close at the end of June with the loss of up to 200 jobs.

It comes after it emerged Bristow had been unsuccessful in its tender for the new IAC contract.

Eastern Airways is also losing its fixed wing contract.

Fifty direct jobs are under threat, but it is feared up to 200 jobs in total could go once indirect roles reliant on the airport’s viability are also lost.

A new agreement has been reached under the Integrated Aviation Consortium – a long-standing partnership involving North Sea oil and gas operators – that will see Babcock and Loganair provide a service from Sumburgh Airport.

The new contract is due to begin on 1st July.

Matt Rhodes, a director of UK oil and gas operations at Bristow, said: “Bristow’s focus will continue to be supporting our employees, and ensuring safe and reliable service for all our clients across the region.

“As the largest helicopter solution provider in the UKCS, we will continue to deliver exceptional service to major and emerging oil and gas operators engaged in exploration, production and decommissioning activities West of Shetland, and in the northern, central and southern North Sea.

“We continue to support activities east and west of Shetland with direct helicopter flights and via fixed wing services through our operational base in Sumburgh.

“We are of course disappointed the new IAC contract has not been awarded to Bristow following many years of continuous strong performance.

“We are currently working to understand any potential impacts as a result of this outcome and will work to provide support our local employees who may be impacted.”

