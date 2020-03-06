Walls Brownie Sophie has a Friday to remember

Friday 6th March will be a date that Sophie Hankin will remember for the rest of her life because it is the day that she was Guizer Jarl at the Walls Up-Helly-A’.

Looking resplendent in red dresses with gold braided criss-cross bodices and black velvet capes was her squad of 12 members of the 1st Walls Brownies group.

The girls had a busy afternoon. They mustered at the Walls hall at 2pm and began their list of duties by visiting Happyhansel Primary School. They were greeted by the whole school in the school hall and sang The Up-Helly-Aa Song with real gusto. They then sang their squad song before Sophie led the squad in calling three cheers for the school and for Up-Helly-A’.

After a few photo opportunities with classmates and friends it was time to move on to the Wastview Care Centre.

Sophie was having a great day and was blessed with excellent weather. She was looking forward to a brilliant procession through the village to the burning site and then an evening of acts and dancing at the Walls hall.

