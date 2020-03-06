7th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Walls Brownie Sophie has a Friday to remember

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Sophie Hankin and her Brownie Jarl’s Squad. Photo: Barry Broadbent

Friday 6th March will be a date that Sophie Hankin will remember for the rest of her life because it is the day that she was Guizer Jarl at the Walls Up-Helly-A’.

Looking resplendent in red dresses with gold braided criss-cross bodices and black velvet capes was her squad of 12 members of the 1st Walls Brownies group.

Guizer Jarl Sophie Hankin. Photo: Barry Broadbent

The traditional bill on display. Photo: Barry Broadbent

The girls had a busy afternoon. They mustered at the Walls hall at 2pm and began their list of duties by visiting Happyhansel Primary School. They were greeted by the whole school in the school hall and sang The Up-Helly-Aa Song with real gusto. They then sang their squad song before Sophie led the squad in calling three cheers for the school and for Up-Helly-A’.

After a few photo opportunities with classmates and friends it was time to move on to the Wastview Care Centre.

The Walls Up-Helly-A’ galley. Photo: Barry Broadbent

Sophie was having a great day and was blessed with excellent weather. She was looking forward to a brilliant procession through the village to the burning site and then an evening of acts and dancing at the Walls hall.

• For full report and more photos see next Friday’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
Happyhansel Primary School
Sophie Hankin
Walls Up-Helly-A'
Wastview Care Centre

More articles about Happyhansel Primary School, Sophie Hankin, Walls Up-Helly-A' and Wastview Care Centre

Police investigate vandalism incidents
Police investigate vandalism incidents
05/11/2019
Weekend of events as Happyhansel celebrates 250 years
Weekend of events as Happyhansel celebrates 250 years
17/06/2018
PODCAST: Angela Leask on Waas Brownies Up-Helly-A’
PODCAST: Angela Leask on Waas Brownies Up-Helly-A’
29/03/2018
Parents urged to provide packed lunches for children following kitchen staff shortage
Parents urged to provide packed lunches for children following kitchen staff shortage
05/02/2018
Robertson to open Walls school extension
Robertson to open Walls school extension
20/06/2014

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top