Isles music fans delighted by Elephant Sessions gig

Hundreds of eager punters enjoyed a frenzied session from Scottish band Elephant Sessions in Lerwick on Friday evening.

The Mareel music centre was packed for the standing concert by the outfit, which comprises Mark Bruce (guitar), Greg Barry (drums), Euan Smillie (fiddle), Seth Tinsley (bass) and Alasdair Taylor (mandolin).

The band members are known for their blend of traditional folk, funk and electronica, the type of music young Shetland audiences have grown to love in recent years.

Elephant Sessions have already made two visits to the isles, for the 2016 and 2019 Shetland Folk Festivals, and were winners of the BBC Scots Trad Music Awards “Album of the Year” in 2017 and “Live Act of the Year” in 2018.

Their gig at Mareel was hugely popular, and the talk of the town as dozens of delighted young fans flocked to the nearby Marlex bar after the concert, just in the mood for the Friday night karaoke session.

