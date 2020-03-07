NAFC students make complete trawl net from scratch

The NAFC Marine Centre in Scalloway has been running a Modern Apprenticeship which has been of great benefit to local fishermen.

The Sea Fishing course runs over a period of 12 months with two college blocks to cover theory and other practical tasks which may be difficult to complete at sea.

The latest college block saw the students make a complete trawl net from basic materials.

NAFC boat skipper and fishing gear technician Arthur Johnson said; “It is a valuable exercise that gives the students an in depth knowledge about all the parts of the gear.

“That would be very helpful when it comes to repairing damaged gear.”

Student Ivan Anderson from the local boat Sharyn Louise said: “Arthur really knows his stuff and I’ve picked up a lot of techniques that will be a great help onboard.”

Fellow student Campbell Hunter added: “I’ve really enjoyed the net work and picked up a lot of useful skills that will be a great help.”