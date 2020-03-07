7th March 2020
NAFC students make complete trawl net from scratch

Sea Fishing course students (from left) Sam Jamieson, Ivan Anderson, Ellis Williamson, Brendan Mair, Theo Polson, Arthur Johnson (NAFC boat skipper and fishing gear technician) and Campbell Hunter.

The NAFC Marine Centre in Scalloway has been running a Modern Apprenticeship  which has been of great benefit to local fishermen.

The Sea Fishing course runs over a period of 12 months with two college blocks to cover theory and other practical tasks which may be difficult to complete at sea.

The latest college block saw the students make a complete trawl net from basic materials.

NAFC boat skipper and fishing gear technician Arthur Johnson said; “It is a valuable exercise that gives the students an in depth knowledge about all the parts of the gear.

“That would be very helpful when it comes to repairing damaged gear.”

Ivan Anderson gets to grips with making a trawl net.

 

Student Ivan Anderson from the local boat Sharyn Louise said: “Arthur really knows his stuff and I’ve picked up a lot of techniques that will be a great help onboard.”

Campbell Hunter was one of those who benefited from the course.

Fellow student Campbell Hunter added: “I’ve really enjoyed the net work and picked up a lot of useful skills that will be a great help.”

