9th March 2020
Hockey girls through to district cup semi-finals

The winning Shetland Ladies hockey squad.

The Shetland Ladies hockey team are through to the semi-finals of the Scottish District Cup.

The players recorded a 1-0 win over Edinburgh University on Sunday afternoon in the quarter-final tie, played at the Aberdeen Sports Village.

Shetland had most of the play but Edinburgh were always dangerous on the break.

The all-important goal was scored by forward Julie Kirkness in the last minute of the first half, converting a cross from Victoria Duthie.

Shetland had eight penalty corners in the second half, an indication of their territorial domination, but just couldn’t find a way through for a second.

Player of the match for the blues was Lynsey Morrison.

• See full report in next week’s Shetland Times.

