Coronavirus cases reach Shetland

Two people in Shetland have tested positive for coronavirus, the Scottish government has confirmed.

The cases were first brought to light in a social media post on Monday before official confirmation came at 2pm.

The virus was detected following a recent trip to Italy and a third person who came into contact with the pair who recently returned from the high-risk country has now self-isolated, it is understood.

The Shetland Times is also aware of another family who are self-isolating after two people became ill over the weekend.

Meanwhile, in a lunchtime announcement, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the national total to 23.

The Scottish government also issued new advice this morning including workplace advice.

The Shetland Times has made attempts to contact NHS Shetland and is awaiting a response.