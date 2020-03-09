Dog walkers urged to be mindful during lambing season

Dog owners are being urged to ensure their pets are kept under control during the lambing season.

The advice comes as police prepare to work with communities to ensure flocks can lamb successfully.

Police officer George Owen said: “With lambing season imminent, Police Scotland would like to take this opportunity and urge dog owners to ensure their dogs are kept under control when

walking near to local livestock areas to avoid incidents of sheep worrying.

“Lambing is important to the rural economy of Shetland and we will be working with our communities to enable farmers to lamb successfully and responsible dog owners to exercise their dogs respectfully.”