9th March 2020
Nature watchers urged to stay safe

Nature lovers are being urged to be mindful when looking out for marine wildlife.

Police are advising orca-watchers in particular to abide by a code of conduct in relation to marine wildlife.

Police officer George Owen said: “If you are not aware of the code then it is advisable that you research it before you venture out to sea.

“Details can be easily obtained online from various websites, namely the Scottish Natural Heritage site, or you can visit your local SNH [Scottish Natural Heritage] office in Lerwick for further information.”

He urged road users who view animals from their cars to be aware of traffic and pedestrians “at all times”.

“Please remain focussed on the road and avoid coming to a sudden halt. These lapses in concentration can lead to collisions.”

Meanwhile, walkers are being urged to remain aware of surroundings, especially when near to cliff edges.

“These animals are spectacular to see in person and can be quite captivating. Please bear in mind your own safety and the safety of others whilst enjoying them.”

The advice comes ahead of a rebrand of SNH, which will see the organisation called NatureScot from 1st May.

