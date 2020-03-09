10th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Schools remain open after coronavirus outbreak in isles

Schools remain open after coronavirus outbreak in isles
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Schools are remaining open after confirmation of two cases of coronavirus reaching the isles.

The council’s head of children’s services Helen Budge has been in contact with Scottish government officials.

It follows online posts of families self-isolating amid concerns over COVID-19.

However, health officials are said to have advised against self isolation, unless people are told otherwise, or are unwell.

The SIC has been “signposting” concerned parents to advice produced by Health Protection Scotland.

Schools manager Shona Thompson said advice over coronavirus was a “moving feast”, but said staff at Hayfield House had been in talks with public health representatives.

“We’ve been signposting folk to the advice that exists,” she said, highlighting a “very helpful document” from Health Protection Scotland.

“We’ve had conversations with staff in public health and what they are telling us is that you don’t self-isolate unless public health have told you to, or you are feeling unwell.

“We’re saying to folk, ‘this is the guidance, if you are unsure phone your GP and a clinician will phone you back’.”

She added health officials were also advising that that those potentially at risk would “have to have had the right amount of contact at the right time”.

“It is a moving feast as you can imagine”.

She added: “Helen [Budge] has had a conversation with the Scottish government and has passed our information onto them.

“We’ve been told that any school closures will be taken by the Scottish government – and it will be Scotland-wide.”

She added: “We’re not at that stage yet – we’re still in this ‘containment’ stage.”

It came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a Cobra meeting on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, NHS Shetland is working nationally and locally with partner organisations to actively
monitor two positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

NHS Shetland Interim Medical Director Brian Chittick said: “While we recognise people may feel anxious about coronavirus, we would like to offer reassurance that we are taking all the necessary steps to try and contain the virus.”

 

Tags:
Brian Chittick
coronavirus
Hayfield House
schools

More articles about Brian Chittick, coronavirus, Hayfield House and schools

Coronavirus cases reach Shetland
Coronavirus cases reach Shetland
09/03/2020
Triage system on pier is called for
Triage system on pier is called for
06/03/2020
Council monitoring coronavirus outbreak as school trips to Italy are planned
Council monitoring coronavirus outbreak as school trips to Italy are planned
27/02/2020
Four more workers isolated on north sea platforms
Four more workers isolated on north sea platforms
15/02/2020
Worker on platform near Shetland quarantined with suspected coronavirus
Worker on platform near Shetland quarantined with suspected coronavirus
14/02/2020
Counselling service to be rolled out by schools service
Counselling service to be rolled out by schools service
20/01/2020

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top