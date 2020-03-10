10th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Coronavirus pod set up outside Gilbert Bain Hospital

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

 

The coronavirus testing pod outside the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A special “pod” has been set up outside the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick to allow testing to be carried out of suspected cases of coronavirus.

The thinking behind the hut is to allow a testing area outside the main hospital. The first tests are expected to take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Interim medical director Brian Chittick (left) and NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson speak to journalists. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Interim medical director Brian Chittick said: “The aim of this was to allow an external facility to the main hospital to allow the testing of suspected coronavirus patients.

“That will facilitate the need not to cross the boundary of the hospital.”

The pod has been installed after two coronavirus cases were confirmed in Shetland. Other individuals have been tested for the virus, with samples sent to the mainland for analysis.

It comes as efforts continue to carry out “contact tracing” – contacting people who may have had close contact with the confirmed cases – which health officials describe as “ongoing”.

“Part of that contact tracing is an analysis of whether people need to be tested,” Mr Chittick added.

After contact tracing takes place patients suspected of having the virus will be contacted to attend the pod for testing.

At 2pm the Scottish government released the latest figures for confirmed cases. They announced no new cases in Shetland though four more people in Scotland have tested positive, raising the overall figure to 27.

Tags:
coronavirus

More articles about coronavirus

Schools remain open after coronavirus outbreak in isles
Schools remain open after coronavirus outbreak in isles
09/03/2020
Coronavirus cases reach Shetland
Coronavirus cases reach Shetland
09/03/2020
Triage system on pier is called for
Triage system on pier is called for
06/03/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top