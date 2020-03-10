Coronavirus pod set up outside Gilbert Bain Hospital

A special “pod” has been set up outside the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick to allow testing to be carried out of suspected cases of coronavirus.

The thinking behind the hut is to allow a testing area outside the main hospital. The first tests are expected to take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Interim medical director Brian Chittick said: “The aim of this was to allow an external facility to the main hospital to allow the testing of suspected coronavirus patients.

“That will facilitate the need not to cross the boundary of the hospital.”

The pod has been installed after two coronavirus cases were confirmed in Shetland. Other individuals have been tested for the virus, with samples sent to the mainland for analysis.

It comes as efforts continue to carry out “contact tracing” – contacting people who may have had close contact with the confirmed cases – which health officials describe as “ongoing”.

“Part of that contact tracing is an analysis of whether people need to be tested,” Mr Chittick added.

After contact tracing takes place patients suspected of having the virus will be contacted to attend the pod for testing.

At 2pm the Scottish government released the latest figures for confirmed cases. They announced no new cases in Shetland though four more people in Scotland have tested positive, raising the overall figure to 27.