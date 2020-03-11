Court appearance for young man who stole ‘brilliant’ cakes

A young man who praised the quality of the cakes he stole has received his just desserts at court.

Kyle Swannie was caught on cctv stealing home bakes from the Lerwick cake fridge, landing him with an appearance at the town’s sheriff court on Wednesday and a lengthened prison sentence.

“For what it is worth, he said the cakes were brilliant,” said defence agent Tommy Allan, which drew laughter from the courtroom.

The 23-year-old was “ashamed” of stealing the cakes, which he had taken because he was hungry and had spent most of his money on drugs, according to Mr Allan. He had not taken any money, just food.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Swannie had stolen home bakes from Something Sweet, on 106 St Olaf Street, on four occasions, with the total amount of cake stolen amounting to just over £70.

None of the stolen items had been recovered, added Mr MacKenzie.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said Mr Allan’s consummate and professional plea had persuaded him when it came to sentencing Swannie.

The young man, who is already serving time, had four months added to his period of imprisonment.

This four months will run concurrently with another four months Swannie received on Wednesday on a separate charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, and consecutive to his total period of imprisonment.