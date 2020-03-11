Man put on sex offenders register after guilty child porn plea

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register while awaiting sentence for possessing child porn.

James Adam Tait, 49, who now lives in Dalgety Bay, Dunfermline, pleaded guilty to having indecent images of children and other extreme pornographic images when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Intelligence from an online child abuse prevention unit led police to obtain a search warrant in January last year, with a number of devices owned by Tait recovered from his former house in Westerloch Crescent, Lerwick, according to procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie.

A number of indecent category A, B and C images and videos, which had been deleted or made difficult to find, were subsequently found on the devices – 300 indecent pictures and 16 videos were discovered in total.

All the child images were of girls, with some as young as four, according to Mr MacKenzie.

Nearly 200 “indicative” photos of children posing in swimwear and underwear were also found.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had cooperated at all stages and was well aware of the reports required.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned the case for a criminal justice social report and restriction of liberty assessment for Tait, who he said had fully cooperated with bail conditions, with Tait having his bail conditions continued.

Tait has to register as a sex offender until his sentencing on 8th April, when the length of time he will be on the list will also be determined.