11th March 2020
Public to be banned from Smuha school visit

The public will not be allowed to attend the visit of the South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ (Smuha) Jarl Squad to the Sandwick Junior High School on Friday morning because of coronavirus concerns.

A social media post attributed to headteacher Stuart Clubb said the parent council and school had made the decision to cancel the community cafe for the traditional Smuha visit.

“This decision is made with regret but also to protect the school and the wider community in light of concerns around coronavirus”, the post stated.

The Smuha Jarl Squad are still scheduled to attend the school at around 11.15am but the school will not be open to the public.

Nine new cases of coronavirus were reported throughout Scotland at 2pm on Wednesday 11th March, but none of those were in Shetland.

There are two confirmed cases of the illness in Shetland.

Mr Clubb said he would not make any further comment on Wednesday afternoon.

coronavirus
SMUHA

