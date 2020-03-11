11th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Smuha and Delting festivals should be postponed, NHS Shetland says

Smuha and Delting festivals should be postponed, NHS Shetland says
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

NHS Shetland has said that the two remaining Shetland fire festivals should be postponed because of coronavirus fears.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) upgraded the illness to a pandemic, NHS Shetland said the gatherings “pose unnecessary risk” to the public.

NHS Shetland has said that there is “no requirement” from the Scottish government for the festivals to be cancelled, but that the events may “dilute the actions that are required to halt the virus progression, e.g. hand hygiene and prolonged close contact”.

“In light of the community’s concerns and the rapidly changing picture our view is now that the forthcoming Up-Helly-A’s in the South Mainland and Delting should be postponed,” NHS Shetland has said.

The South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ is set to be held on Friday 13th March, while Delting Up-Helly-A’ is scheduled for the following week on Friday 20th March.

No new cases of coronavirus were announced in Shetland today (Wednesday 11th March).

Tags:
coronavirus
Delting Up-Helly-A'
SMUHA

More articles about coronavirus, Delting Up-Helly-A' and SMUHA

Smuha committee decide to cancel this year’s festival
Smuha committee decide to cancel this year’s festival
11/03/2020
Health board on high alert for more coronavirus cases
Health board on high alert for more coronavirus cases
11/03/2020
Public to be banned from Smuha school visit
Public to be banned from Smuha school visit
11/03/2020
Coronavirus pod set up outside Gilbert Bain Hospital
Coronavirus pod set up outside Gilbert Bain Hospital
10/03/2020
Schools remain open after coronavirus outbreak in isles
Schools remain open after coronavirus outbreak in isles
09/03/2020
Coronavirus cases reach Shetland
Coronavirus cases reach Shetland
09/03/2020

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top