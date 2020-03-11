11th March 2020
Smuha committee decide to cancel this year’s festival

The South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ (Smuha) committee has taken the decision to cancel this year’s event.

The announcement comes on the back of advice from NHS Shetland, who advised the organisers of both Smuha and the Delting event to postpone in light of the recent discovery of coronavirus in the isles.

But the Smuha committee announced their decision late on Wednesday evening to cancel the event altogether, and have provisionally set a date of Friday 12th March 2021.

In a Facebook post, the Smuha committee and jarl Jamie Laurenson said they had “unanimously agreed” to cancel the 2020 event in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who have purchased tickets are advised to contact the relevant hall committee for refunds.

The Delting Up-Helly-A’ committee were also set to meet on Wednesday evening, with a decision expected to be taken on that festival also.

