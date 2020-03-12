Delting Up-Helly-A’ postponed until October after NHS advice

The Delting Up-Helly-A’ festival has been postponed after NHS Shetland advised the festival should not go ahead due to coronavirus.

The festival committee have followed the advice, and the earlier precedent set by the South Mainland festival, by deciding to push back the annual event.

In a statement published on Facebook, the Delting committee said that the event would now be held on Friday 30th October.

The committee stated that the spread had “reached a stage where it is out of our control, and comes with risks we cannot take”.

“All we can do is apologies for the inconvenience caused and for those who have made plans, travel and accommodation for the event.”

Due to be held on Friday 20th March originally, the Delting festival is traditionally the last of the year’s fire festivals.