12th March 2020
Fenwick confirmed as Shetland football manager

Neil Fenwick has been appointed manager of the Shetland football team.

The new boss said he cannot wait to get started and has set himself an initial target of retaining the Milne Cup in Orkney this summer.

Shetland football manager Neil Fenwick. Photo: Kevin Jones

The “delighted” local football association made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday evening. It was reported by The Shetland Times last month that the Lerwick Spurs coach was in line to take the high-profile job.

He will be given the “full backing” of the SFA which “will provide support for administration and financial aspects” as Fenwick builds a “backroom team”, according to the SFA post.

The new manager said: “There’s a lot of very talented players at all the clubs in Shetland. I’ll be doing my best to mould a squad and a team ready to take on the challenges ahead.

“The next few months will see me getting a full training squad started and I’ll be taking in as many games as I can at both senior and junior level. My goal for this season will be to retain the Milne cup in Orkney.

“There’s a lot of hard work to be done between now and then but I’m confident that I’m up to the task”.

