Shetland coronavirus cases triple in a day

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shetland have jumped from two to six.

As of 2pm on Thursday 12th March, the Scottish government confirmed that a further four people had tested positive for the virus in Shetland.

Across Scotland, the daily total also rose significantly from 36 to 60.

There are more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shetland than there are in areas such as Tayside, Fife and Ayrshire and Arran.

A press conference will be held by NHS Shetland at 2.30pm on Thursday in relation to the new cases.