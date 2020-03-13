13th March 2020
Coronavirus means car show is cancelled

The Shetland Classic Motor Show has been cancelled amid ongoing concerns about coronavirus.

The committee has sent a statement outlining a decision to call off the event, which was scheduled to take place on 6th and 7th June at the Clickimin Leisure Complex.

It comes after an increase in locally confirmed cases of the virus, and the World Health Organization labeling the outbreak a pandemic.

Yesterday, the number of confirmed cases in Shetland had risen to six.

The committee says it was faced with “only one choice” – which was to cancel the show.

“Whilst there will undoubtedly be disappointment among the many exhibitors, visitors, volunteers and organisers alike, it would have been irresponsible to endanger the health and well-being of those individuals, and that of the Clickimin staff,” a statement from chairman Colin Nicholson said.

“It could also have put unnecessary strain on the local health service.”

A final decision is still to be reached on when a subsequent show will take place, but organisers say it is unlikely be be before June 2022.

The first priority for the committee is contacting exhibitors from outwith the isles who have already made travel and accommodation bookings.

Organised tours around the isles for the various categories of vehicles, on the two days immediately before and after the show weekend, are also cancelled.

The cancellation means a number of “firsts” that had been lined up for the event will now not be visiting.

These included a 1926 Bugatti Type 35B; a 1981 DMC DeLorean and a 2002 Honda XL650V
Transalp motorcycle.

