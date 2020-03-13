Companies begin tougher coronavirus measures

Tougher measures are being brought in by companies around the isles in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Shetland Arts announced on Friday they would be reducing both their cinema screen capacities at Mareel by 40 per cent to help customers enjoy films “while remaining further from other customers”.

The Ness Boating Club has also closed indefinitely. In a Facebook post earlier this week, the committee said they had “unanimously” decided to close the club until further notice.

“We feel that this is the right decision to make in order to protect our volunteers and members.

“We will keep a close eye on the situation and hopefully it’s not too long before we can re-open on Saturday nights”.

Their decision came in the wake of the decision to cancel this year’s South Mainland Up-Helly-A’, set to be held today, because of concerns about the spread of the virus.

Shops around the isles remain open but some have taken to Facebook to encourage customers to use card payments to limit the circulation of money.

Sound Service Station has also introduced the additional measure of turning off their milk refill station “until further notice”.

“Our plastic bottles of milk will be stocked to higher levels in the meantime”, the company announced on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Scalloway Hotel has closed its kitchen and rooms until further notice, but the bar will remain open in the meantime, with the situation under review.

Frankie’s Fish and Chips in Brae has also closed its sit-in cafe until further notice.

There are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in the isles as of 2pm on Friday.