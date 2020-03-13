13th March 2020
UPDATE: Coronavirus cases in the isles hit double digits

1 comment, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Coronavirus cases in the isles have risen to 11.

NHS Shetland confirmed on Friday afternoon that there were five more positive tests for Covid-19.

The number of cases has now hit double digits, following cases tripling on Thursday to six.

Scotland has entered the ‘delay’ phase of handling the pandemic, with the Scottish government advising that gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled from next week.

The move to ‘delay’ also means that arrangement regarding contract tracing and testing will be changing.

School authorities announced today that all isles schools, including the Anderson High School, will be closed to children and young people next week, with the exception of Fair Isle, Fetlar and Foula Primary Schools – schools will remain open for staff.

Previously released Scottish government figures on Friday indicating cases remained at six were not updated.

One comment

  1. Marlyn Bain

    It would be good to know how many people have been tested in Shetland, how many were negative, how many results are still pending and how long it takes from test to results being received.

    Reply

