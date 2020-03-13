Cruise ship arrives despite fears of further virus spread

The second cruise ship of the 2020 season has arrived into Lerwick despite ongoing fears about the role cruise ships play in the spread of coronavirus.

The Cruise and Maritime Voyages ship MS Magellan sailed into Lerwick harbour from Reykjavík in Iceland early on Friday morning and can carry around 1,400 passengers.

Concern has been expressed on social media regarding the number of cruise ships that will continue to visit Shetland in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, with six cases already confirmed in Shetland.

Lerwick harbourmaster Alexander Simpson said previously that the port authority was prepared for the possibility of an infected passenger arriving in the isles. “The process is straightforward really, and is the same all round the world,” he said. “The masters of any vessel is required by law to report on the health of crew and passengers prior to a port visit. “If there is any issue declared the vessel is placed into quarantine and from there is a process which is followed according to our emergency plans.” A petition was started on Thursday calling for cruise ships to be stopped from arriving into Lerwick harbour to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also urged anyone over the age of 70 not to travel on a cruise holiday in a speech on Thursday afternoon, while holiday company Saga cancelled all of their upcoming cruises as a result of the new information.