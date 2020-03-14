Filming for new Shetland series on hold

Filming for the new series of Shetland, which was due to start at the end of March, has been put on hold.

A decision had already been made to postpone for two weeks, but filming has since been halted due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Two more series of the murder-mystery drama, based on the Ann Cleeves’ novels, were announced in December.

Five series have already been broadcast by the BBC, with the show having won fans around the world.