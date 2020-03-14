14th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Filming for new Shetland series on hold

Filming for new Shetland series on hold
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Filming for the new series of Shetland, which was due to start at the end of March, has been put on hold.

A decision had already been made to postpone for two weeks, but filming has since been halted due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Two more series of the murder-mystery drama, based on the Ann Cleeves’ novels, were announced in December.

Five series have already been broadcast by the BBC, with the show having won fans around the world.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top