NHS Shetland ‘remains focused’ on slowing Covid-19 spread

NHS Shetland has said it remains focused on slowing the spread of coronavirus.

In the coming weeks, the number of cases will rise substantially, NHS Shetland said, but added that the symptoms are mild and most people will recover quickly.

Scottish government figures today (Saturday) confirmed 11 cases in Shetland, which was reported yesterday (Friday).

The number of cases hit double digits on Friday, more than doubling to 11, following cases tripling on Thursday to six.

NHS Shetland pointed out that changes to the testing regime brought about by the move to the ‘delay’ phase mean that the numbers of confirmed cases moving into next week will only capture tests undertaken for people who are unwell in hospital with suspected Covid-19.

NHS Shetland said it will align with “expert advice and actions” given by the Scottish government and Health Protection Scotland.

There is increased risk to the elderly and those with underlying health issues which is why it is so important to take every possible step to keep the most vulnerable in our community safe, NHS Shetland said.

Meanwhile, across Scotland confirmed cases have surpassed 100 for the first time, with 121 positive tests reported by the Scottish government as of 2pm on Saturday.

Scotland has entered the ‘delay’ phase of handling the pandemic, with the Scottish government advising that gatherings of more than 500 people are to be cancelled.

The first death of a patient from Covid-19 in Scotland was announced on Friday. The patient, who was being treated by Lothian Health Board, was an older person who had underlying health conditions.

NHS Shetland asked that all folk be “meticulous about washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitiser. Use and dispose of tissues safely and stay away from anyone who in a vulnerable group if you are even mildly ill”.

The isles health body said that public guidance has also changed due to the ‘delay’ phase, meaning:

Those with symptoms (new cough, fever, shortness of breath), regardless of their travel history or contact with confirmed cases, must stay at home for seven days.

However, these people will not be tested nor contact tracing undertaken. Those who have travelled or come into contact with someone who was later diagnosed as a COVID-19 risk but who do not have symptoms do not need to stay at home.

If you have mild symptoms you do not need to alert your health centre or call NHS24 (111). However, if your symptoms worsen, you must contact your Health Centre or call NHS24 on 111.