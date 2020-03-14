14th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Pandemic pauses cruise company’s trips

Pandemic pauses cruise company’s trips
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The operator of the cruise ship Magellan, which called into Lerwick on Friday, has suspended its cruises for six weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

All of Cruise and Maritime Voyages’ operations have been suspended from Friday 13th March until Friday 24th April.

The announcement came on Friday evening, after the ship had called into Lerwick.

The Magellan was expected to head to Orkney on Saturday after visiting the isles, but is heading to its disembarkation point, the Port of Tilbury.

The decision was taken as a result of “the escalating global pandemic outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus, updated government advisories and the impending lockdown of many ports around the world,” the company said, with its “top and overriding priority” the “health and safety of our passengers and crew”.

Chief executive Christian Verhounig said they had taken the “difficult decision” due to the fast-evolving global pandemic meaning they were unable to continue performing scheduled itineraries.

The Magellan arrived into Lerwick amid concerns about the role cruise ships play in the spread of coronavirus, with many in the isles venting their frustration on social media over their continued arrival.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top