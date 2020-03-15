16th March 2020
Motorhome destroyed by blaze

The motorhome blaze at Sandwick. Photo: Edward Hallam

A motorhome parked outside a house at Stove in Sandwick has been destroyed by fire.

Crews from Sandwick and Lerwick were called to the scene at about 11.20am on Sunday. They were able to extinguish the fire using two main hoses, a hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

According to fire and rescue service control centre in Dundee the incident was over by 11.50am and there were no reports of any injuries.

To watch a video of fire crews tackling the blaze visit our Facebook page.

