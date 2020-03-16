16th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Colleges to suspend face-to-face teaching

Colleges to suspend face-to-face teaching
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Shetland College and NAFC Marine Centre are to suspend face-to-face teaching from 5pm on Friday.

The University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) made the announcement regarding all its colleges, universities and research institutions on Monday afternoon, “to help reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus within our community”.

The arrangement will continue until further notice, UHI said, after principals including Jane Lewis from Shetland College and Willie Shannon from NAFC Marine Centre met on Monday morning.

No campus buildings, including residences, are closing at this time and other activities, including the provision of student support and library services and resource centres, will continue.

A letter has been sent to all university partnership students and staff, saying: “These are unprecedented times but we’re planning carefully to ensure you can continue your studies, including examination arrangements, with as little disruption as possible.”

The suspension covers all further education, higher education and community programmes delivered at campuses across the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Perthshire, with students not attending classes in person after Friday.

UHI said it is working closely with NHS services and Health Protection Scotland regarding the situation, and will take direction from them.

No overseas travel is permitted for students or staff, and only essential course-related travel within the UK will be allowed.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top