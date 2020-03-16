Colleges to suspend face-to-face teaching

Shetland College and NAFC Marine Centre are to suspend face-to-face teaching from 5pm on Friday.

The University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) made the announcement regarding all its colleges, universities and research institutions on Monday afternoon, “to help reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus within our community”.

The arrangement will continue until further notice, UHI said, after principals including Jane Lewis from Shetland College and Willie Shannon from NAFC Marine Centre met on Monday morning.

No campus buildings, including residences, are closing at this time and other activities, including the provision of student support and library services and resource centres, will continue.

A letter has been sent to all university partnership students and staff, saying: “These are unprecedented times but we’re planning carefully to ensure you can continue your studies, including examination arrangements, with as little disruption as possible.”

The suspension covers all further education, higher education and community programmes delivered at campuses across the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Perthshire, with students not attending classes in person after Friday.

UHI said it is working closely with NHS services and Health Protection Scotland regarding the situation, and will take direction from them.

No overseas travel is permitted for students or staff, and only essential course-related travel within the UK will be allowed.