Coronavirus cases rise to 15
2 comments, , by Shetland Times, in News, ST Online
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the isles have risen to 15, an increase of four in a day.
Scottish government figures showed the rise, as of 2pm on Monday.
Across Scotland the number of positive cases has also increased to 171 – up from 153 on Sunday.
The testing regime has changed since moving into the ‘delay’ phase, meaning that only tests undertaken for people who are unwell in hospital with suspected Covid-19 are being taken, and there will be no community testing.
How can we gauge and accurate level of the spread and thus the level of danger if testing is being restricted to those unwell in hospital? Gov advise is to self isolate if you feel unwell?
There was a lot off important information in the press conference today on BBC that will explain the current situation.
Link listed below
https://youtu.be/wTC8-og9W3Q