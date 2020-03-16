Coronavirus cases rise to 15

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the isles have risen to 15, an increase of four in a day.

Scottish government figures showed the rise, as of 2pm on Monday.

Across Scotland the number of positive cases has also increased to 171 – up from 153 on Sunday.

The testing regime has changed since moving into the ‘delay’ phase, meaning that only tests undertaken for people who are unwell in hospital with suspected Covid-19 are being taken, and there will be no community testing.