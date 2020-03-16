16th March 2020
Non-essential EnQuest staff told to stay away

The operator of the Sullom Voe oil terminal is urging non-essential personnel to work from home to help combat the threat of coronavirus.

EnQuest is implementing a “phased reduction” in the number of staff and contractors at the terminal to limit the spread of the virus “while maintaining plant availability”.

The precautionary measures have already come into effect. Temperature checks will also be carried out on workers entering the site, which is being classed as out of bounds to visitors.

Planned vendor visits are being re-scheduled, while group events and gatherings will be cancelled.

EnQuest said in a news release: “We are reviewing the work activity on-site daily and are postponing non-essential work, where necessary.

“Our actions are in line with industry protocols to ensure hygiene levels can be maintained and that safety critical operations are protected.”

