17th March 2020
All Shetland Arts venues to close

Mareel, the Garrison Theatre, Bonhoga Gallery and the ShetlandMade retail shop at Sumburgh Airport are all to close as Shetland Arts shuts its venues in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shetland Arts has said the venues will remain closed “until further notice”.

Chief executive Graeme Howell said the decision “was not taken lightly” but for the welfare of their staff they had no other option.

Staff are being supported to work from home where possible.

Any customers with tickets booked for films or events until April 2nd will receive a refund, Shetland Arts has said.

This follows advice from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to avoid gathering in places such as cinemas and theatres, which has led to the widespread closure of cinemas across the country.

