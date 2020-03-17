17th March 2020
Do not turn up at A&E asking to be tested, says NHS boss

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson has told people not to turn up at A&E or health centres expecting to be tested for coronavirus – unless asked to do so.

Mr Dickson said he appreciated feelings of anxiety around Covid-19, but that if people are worried they should read this NHS document.

“I appreciate people are feeling anxious but we won’t be offering Covid-19 testing unless clinically indicated,” he said.

“Please do not present yourself at A&E or health centres and expect to be tested if we have not asked you to do so.”

