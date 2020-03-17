17th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Health board ‘seeking clarification’ on government figures

Health board ‘seeking clarification’ on government figures
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Shetland’s health board is “seeking clarification” on Scottish government figures that suggested a drop in positive coronavirus cases here.

Scottish government figures published at 2pm on Tuesday reported a drop in the number of cases to 11, from 15 yesterday.

The board is looking for clarification from Health Protection Scotland and the Scottish government regarding the matter.

The testing regime has changed since the response to the pandemic moved into the “delay” phase, meaning that only tests undertaken for people who are unwell in hospital with suspected Covid-19 are being taken, and there will be no community testing.

 

 

Tags:
coronavirus
NHS Shetland

More articles about coronavirus and NHS Shetland

All Shetland Arts venues to close
All Shetland Arts venues to close
17/03/2020
Visiting times at Gilbert Bain to be limited to two hours daily
Visiting times at Gilbert Bain to be limited to two hours daily
17/03/2020
Only next of kin to be allowed into Gilbert Bain hospital, NHS says
Only next of kin to be allowed into Gilbert Bain hospital, NHS says
17/03/2020

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top