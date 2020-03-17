Health board ‘seeking clarification’ on government figures

Shetland’s health board is “seeking clarification” on Scottish government figures that suggested a drop in positive coronavirus cases here.

Scottish government figures published at 2pm on Tuesday reported a drop in the number of cases to 11, from 15 yesterday.

The board is looking for clarification from Health Protection Scotland and the Scottish government regarding the matter.

The testing regime has changed since the response to the pandemic moved into the “delay” phase, meaning that only tests undertaken for people who are unwell in hospital with suspected Covid-19 are being taken, and there will be no community testing.