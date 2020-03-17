NHS exec calls on people to stop taking hand sanitiser

The NHS Shetland chief executive has called on people to stop taking hand sanitiser from health services.

Michael Dickson said he was disappointed to hear that alcohol hand rub was being removed.

“Alcohol hand rub is used to decontaminate the hands of staff caring for patients,” said Mr Dickson.

“I appreciate there are shortages but it’s disappointing to hear it is being taken by members of the public.

“It’s a vital aid for staff to protect patients, please don’t remove it from any facility.”