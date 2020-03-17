Only next of kin to be allowed into Gilbert Bain hospital, NHS says

NHS Shetland has said that only immediate family members will be allowed to visit patients at the Gilbert Bain hospital.

Other visitors will not be permitted, as part of measures taken to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

The local health board is now asking that “only next of kin visit patients” in the hospital.

And they have added that nobody should visit any patients if they are showing symptoms of Covid-19; specifically a new cough, fever or shortness of breath.

The move comes on the same day that Shetland Islands Council announced that only “essential visitors” will be permitted to visit those in care homes.