17th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Only next of kin to be allowed into Gilbert Bain hospital, NHS says

Only next of kin to be allowed into Gilbert Bain hospital, NHS says
0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

NHS Shetland has said that only immediate family members will be allowed to visit patients at the Gilbert Bain hospital.

Other visitors will not be permitted, as part of measures taken to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

The local health board is now asking that “only next of kin visit patients” in the hospital.

And they have added that nobody should visit any patients if they are showing symptoms of Covid-19; specifically a new cough, fever or shortness of breath.

The move comes on the same day that Shetland Islands Council announced that only “essential visitors” will be permitted to visit those in care homes.

Tags:
coronavirus
NHS Shetland

More articles about coronavirus and NHS Shetland

Health board ‘seeking clarification’ on government figures
Health board ‘seeking clarification’ on government figures
17/03/2020
All Shetland Arts venues to close
All Shetland Arts venues to close
17/03/2020
Visiting times at Gilbert Bain to be limited to two hours daily
Visiting times at Gilbert Bain to be limited to two hours daily
17/03/2020

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top