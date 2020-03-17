Recreational trust latest victim in coronavirus crisis as centres close

Leisure centres are to be closed to the public in light of the developing coronavirus crisis.

Shetland Recreational Trust says the decision to temporarily shut its network of centres and swimming pools was made following the latest government and Health Protection Scotland advice to limit all unnecessary social contact.

Based on advice from the Scottish government, that includes going to the gym.

The decision means doors will close at 5pm tonight [Tuesday].

There is no indication of when they will reopen.

Trust facilities will still be available for the schools service if required during the period of public closure.

Shetland Recreational Trust general manager James Johnston said it had been a difficult decision, adding that it would be regularly reviewed to assess whether all or part of the trust’s network could be reopened.

He said the decision was based on the latest advice and was led by the need to protect the health and wellbeing of staff and customers.

Mr Johnston said: “The coronavirus outbreak presents us with an unprecedented challenge. In dealing with this situation we are guided by the latest advice from the Scottish government and Health Protection Scotland.

“Unfortunately, that has led us to conclude that we must temporarily close all our leisure centres. This was a difficult decision but I am sure that people will understand the reason why it has been taken.

“We will be continually reviewing the situation and listening to the latest government advice.”

It comes in a day in which Shetland Arts also announced closure of all its venues. The Shetland Museum and Archives has shut its doors, too, as part of a bid to combat the pandemic.