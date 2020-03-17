Shetland Library closed and no mobile van service

The Shetland Library and Learning Centre in Lerwick will close from 5pm tonight (Tuesday) due to ongoing worries over coronavirus.

Manager Karen Fraser said the closure would allow flexibility in staffing arrangements, so that staff can work behind the scenes, answer calls or emails, or work from home.

The mobile library would not be out and home deliveries suspended pending review, she said, with a hope that they could continue in due course.

Ms Fraser said: “The library apologises for this temporary closure and will be working to help customers use eBooks and online services.

“The public are reminded that free wifi extends into the library’s grounds so can used at any time by people with their own devices.”

Shetland Library will post service updates on its website, Facebook and Twitter sites.