17th March 2020
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Shetland Library closed and no mobile van service

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The Shetland Library and Learning Centre in Lerwick will close from 5pm tonight (Tuesday) due to ongoing worries over coronavirus.

Manager Karen Fraser said the closure would allow flexibility in staffing arrangements, so that staff can work behind the scenes, answer calls or emails, or work from home.

The mobile library would not be out and home deliveries suspended pending review, she said, with a hope that they could continue in due course.

Ms Fraser said: “The library apologises for this temporary closure and will be working to help customers use eBooks and online services.

“The public are reminded that free wifi extends into the library’s grounds so can used at any time by people with their own devices.”

Shetland Library will post service updates on its website, Facebook and Twitter sites.

Tags:
Karen Fraser
Shetland Library

More articles about Karen Fraser and Shetland Library

Library and nursery highlighted in positive reports
Library and nursery highlighted in positive reports
10/03/2020
Community council to register Brexit displeasure with Boris Johnson
Community council to register Brexit displeasure with Boris Johnson
03/09/2019
Athletics club granted £2,000 for timers
Athletics club granted £2,000 for timers
04/12/2018

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2020 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top