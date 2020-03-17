17th March 2020
Visiting times at Gilbert Bain to be limited to two hours daily

Patients at the Gilbert Bain hospital will only be allowed visitors for two hours each day.

NHS Shetland has said that visiting times will be restricted to 3-4pm and 7-8pm daily, and each patient will be asked only to have “a maximum of two visitors at a time”.

This follows the earlier advice that only next of kin will be allowed to visit patients at the Gilbert Bain hospital.

Children under the age of 12 are asked not to visit relatives at all, and to phone or FaceTime instead.

Those in hospital that are positive for coronavirus will have arrangements made to speak to relatives remotely.

Kathleen Carolan, director of nursing and acute services, said they had taken the decision to balance “visiting arrangements with overall patient safety”.

“There will be times when these arrangements will be relaxed and in certain circumstances visitors will be able to visit at any time.

“If there are any queries about this then please speak to the nurse in charge of the ward before you arrive at the hospital.”

