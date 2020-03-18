18th March 2020
Coronavirus cases rise by one

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the isles has risen to 16.

One further person has tested positive for the virus, according to Scottish government figures published at 2pm on Wednesday.

Across Scotland the number rose to 227, up from 195, with three deaths now reported.

The testing regime has changed since the response to the pandemic moved into the “delay” phase, meaning that only tests undertaken for people who are unwell in hospital with suspected Covid-19 are being taken, and there will be no community testing.

