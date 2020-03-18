Relay for Life and Shetland’s Got Talent both called off

The organising committee for Shetland’s Relay For Life, which raises money for Cancer Research UK, has taken the decision to postpone this year’s planned event until May 2021.

Chairman Martin Henderson said the decision had not been taken lightly, but the organisers felt it was important to respond to the ever-changing situation in a sensible way that prioritised the health of our participants and provided clarity about the plans at the earliest opportunity.

Shetland’s Got Talent, originally scheduled for 18th April, has also been postponed and will go ahead on 24th October 2020 at Mareel.

Mr Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with everyone who is currently having to deal with this situation directly and indirectly.

“We will continue to explore ways that we can support our communities and Cancer Research UK over the coming year and we are looking forward to seeing you all at Shetland’s Got Talent in autumn.

“We are incredibly gratefully for the work and money that has already been raised by you all.”

If teams or participants have any questions they are asked to email shetlandrelaychair@yahoo.co.uk