Schools to remain closed next week

All schools and nurseries will be closed next week as part of continuing efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Scotland-wide measure was announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Sturgeon said that further detail on support for low-income students on free school meals and those students with exams coming up would follow in due course.

She also advised parents that schools and nurseries would not necessarily reopen after the Easter break.

“It will not be easy but together we will get through this”, said the First Minister.