19th March 2020
Schools exams will be cancelled as a result of coronavirus

School pupils will now not sit exams after the Easter holidays, MSPs have been told today [Thursday].

It comes after the Scottish government’s Education Secretary and Deputy First Minister John Swinney updated Holyrood on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish government has already ruled that schools should remain shut next week.

It comes as Shetland faced its biggest rise of coronavirus cases to date, with Scottish government figures showing 24 cases in the isles on Thursday – up from 16 on Wednesday.

Most isles schools have been closed this week because of “operational and resilience” reasons.

But quality improvement manager at Shetland Islands Council, Robin Calder, has said pupils would still gain qualifications.

He told The Shetland Times: “We’re obviously digesting the news that there will be no SQA exams for the 2020 exams diet.

“What the Deputy First Minister was reiterating was the importance of the 2020 cohort still being able to gain qualifications.

“That will be done through course work, teachers’ assessment of projected grades and also prior attainment.”

He said communication would be maintained with parents to try to provide as much information as possible.

“If parents have any concerns or thoughts they should contact the schools in the first instance.”

