Full transport network is still available

The council is offering assurances that a full network of public transport services are on offer, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The SIC says the situation is “continuously under review” and may be altered to support UK and Scottish government direction and measures.

Current public health advice is that anyone with a new continuous cough and/or a fever should stay at home.

Anyone using public transport is asked to observe good hand hygiene, to use tissues to catch any coughs or sneezes and to avoiding touching your face.

Passengers and drivers are being asked to pay attention to the following extra measures to protect passengers and staff:

• Where possible have the exact fare needed for your journey on ferries and buses.

• Use multi journey tickets on ferries. These can be bought on board ferries and online.

The council is also reminding passengers that account cards may be available for ferry journeys, while Shetland Travelcard and contactless payment are available for buses.

Meanwhile, drivers and vehicle passengers on inter-island ferries are being reminded to remain in their cars for the duration of the crossing.

Foot passengers are being allowed to go into the passenger saloon, but are asked to observe NHS guidance and “maintain reasonable separation”.

Bus passengers are being asked to sit with as much distance as possible from other passengers.