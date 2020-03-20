Industrial action suspended at Sullom Voe Terminal

Workers will not strike at Sullom Voe Terminal after a new improved offer from operator EnQuest.

Unite the union has suspended the industrial action and will consult its members on the offer, with the ballot closing on 3rd April.

All proposed strike action is now suspended until after the ballot result.

The union has also made the decision to postpone the action due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic “in the interests of workforce and those homes reliant on production from the plant”.

Unite regional industrial officer John Boland said: “Unite’s membership at Sullom Voe have taken the decision to suspend industrial action, which was due to start next week, following a new offer from the company.

“There is a recommendation by the shop stewards to accept this offer but ultimately this is in the hands of the membership.

“However, our members are also acutely aware of the crisis facing the nation and they are prepared to suspend this action in order to play their part in this national effort.”