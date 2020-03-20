MP Carmichael meets PM to discuss coronavirus concerns

MP for Orkney and Shetland Alistair Carmichael has met Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss concerns over the government’s approach to the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Carmichael was part of a group of senior opposition MP’s who met with Mr Johnson at 10 Downing Street this afternoon (Friday).

He said after the meeting that he was “glad” that the prime minister was engaging with “all parties” to discuss his government’s emergency coronavirus bill.

Mr Carmichael said that he had raised specific concerns about small businesses.

“I raised with the prime minister the issue of small businesses, the self-employed and community organisations, which will be some of the hardest hit by the economic impact of the virus.

“That the prime minister is aware of these concerns is welcome. If he is to maintain the political consensus that we have seen thus far, he must take swift action to support these groups.”

The Liberal Democrats will “continue to hold the government to account on their handling of the virus”, Mr Carmichael said.