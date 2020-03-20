Pubs and restaurants to be told to shut tonight, PM says

Pubs, cafes and restaurants across the UK will be told to close this evening (Friday), Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Mr Johnson advised people to avoid bars, restaurants, gyms and theatres at a press briefing on Monday, leading to the closure of all Shetland Arts venues, all Shetland Recreational Trust leisure centres and bars such as Captain Flint’s this week.

At a press briefing this evening, Mr Johnson has now said that bars, cafes and restaurants must close “as soon as they reasonably can”.

Mr Johnson echoed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in urging people not to go out on Friday evening.